ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks push local stock market up

ATHEX: Banks push local stock market up

Athinon Avenue had a relatively balanced session on Monday, with mid-caps declining and rising stocks outnumbering dropping ones by the narrowest of margins, but banks showed some healthy gains that boosted the benchmark and the blue-chip index to see the bourse start the week on a positive footing. Daily turnover managed to remain above the 100-million-euro mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,458.52 points, adding 0.43% to Friday’s 1,452.28 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.61%, ending at 3,556.95 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.37%.

The banks index improved 1.41%, as Eurobank earned 2.10%, National fetched 1.30%, Piraeus collected 1.29% and Alpha grew 1.19%. Motor Oil advanced 2.48%, Titan Cement rose 2.10%, Jumbo brought 1.26%, while Public Power Corporation parted with 1.11%.

In total 48 stocks secured gains, 47 endured losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €102.1 million, down from last Friday’s €103.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.14% to close at 164.25 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Benchmark closes at a month-high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark closes at a month-high

ATHEX: Stocks post minor gains on quiet day
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks post minor gains on quiet day

ATHEX: Stock index rises for fifth straight day
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index rises for fifth straight day

ATHEX: Benchmark climbs to four-week high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark climbs to four-week high

ATHEX: Stocks stay on the path of growth
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks stay on the path of growth

ATHEX: Stocks grow on the year’s lowest volume
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks grow on the year’s lowest volume