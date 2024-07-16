ECONOMY CYPRUS

Chinese to pull out of Vasilikos

Chinese to pull out of Vasilikos
Cypriot Energy Minister George Papanastasiou.
APOSTOLIS TOMARAS

Following the public admission by Energy Minister George Papanastasiou, a consensual separation between Cyprus’ Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA) and China’s CPP-Metron Consortium Ltd is imminent. Official announcements are expected this week, as the minister will be briefed on Tuesday.

The coordinated exit of the Chinese consortium from the unfinished Vasilikos energy terminal has damaged the Republic of Cyprus’ image and will likely deter international companies from future projects. This issue adds to growing concerns following the failed Larnaca port redevelopment and highlights the shortcomings in the tender and award processes for large public works.

Before the government can correct these procedures, it must investigate why numerous flagship infrastructure projects either never started or were abandoned half-finished. It is already considering structural changes.

The agreed exit will lead to financial losses for Cyprus due to ongoing negotiations with the Chinese. This situation has also postponed the introduction of VAT, adding to the burden on state coffers.

Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus posts progress in tech and ICT
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Cyprus posts progress in tech and ICT

Cypriots will be able to visit the US without visa
CYPRUS

Cypriots will be able to visit the US without visa

January-June Inflation at 2.2% in Cyprus
ECONOMY

January-June Inflation at 2.2% in Cyprus

Cyprus posts sharp decline in exports
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Cyprus posts sharp decline in exports

ADMIE to discuss interconnector project challenges with Cyprus authorities
ECONOMY

ADMIE to discuss interconnector project challenges with Cyprus authorities

Cyprus maintains position on European Innovation Scoreboard
ECONOMY

Cyprus maintains position on European Innovation Scoreboard