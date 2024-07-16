Sarantis expands in Greece and abroad

The chairman of the board of directors of Athens-listed group Sarantis, Kyriakos Sarantis, spoke to Kathimerini about the blue-chip company’s strategic development plan, what the recent administrative changes signal, and about the opening to new markets. Sarantis is already present in 12 countries besides Greece through its subsidiaries, and it exports to over 50 countries around the world.

With the group recently celebrating 30 years in the main market of the Athens Stock Exchange, Sarantis referred to the group’s challenges, difficulties and goals, while analyzing its investment plan.

“My primary goal remains the implementation of best corporate governance practices, which will not only create the conditions for promoting sustainable development, but will also act as a pole of attraction for investors,” he told Kathimerini.

Sarantis is launching investments of 81 million euros up to 2028, he said. “Already, in 2024 and 2025, investments amounting to €25 million are planned for the new distribution center in Oinofyta, serving both Greece and our exports to the countries where we operate, as well as to third parties. At the same time, the digital transformation of the group is in focus and our goal is to become more efficient,” Sarantis noted.

Crucially, the group is expanding its international presence through acquisitions and synergies: “On the acquisitions front we continue to explore growth opportunities and have mapped out potential targets. There are companies we are interested in, however our focus is, at least for 2024, on the assimilation of Stella Pack in Poland and the smooth integration of operations to take advantage of the synergies we expect from Stella Pack joining the group. We are mainly focusing on Central and Eastern Europe in the beauty-skincare-sun protection category. We have also launched such products in the Philippines, expanded to Australia and are also looking at the Middle East (Saudi Arabia) market, while exploring other countries as well.”

Sarantis also stresses Ukraine’s significance, saying that it “presents opportunities and will present even greater ones after the end of the war. We are ready to make the most of them and have made investments in the country,” he concludes.