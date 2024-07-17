Greece to auction reopened government bond with 3.875% interest

The Public Debt Management Agency’s plans for a ‘green bond’ have been put off for next year. [AP]

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced on Tuesday that it will proceed with an auction for the re-opening of the Greek government bond.

Opening on Wednesday in book entry form, it will mature on March 12, 2029, with an interest of 3.875%.

The move comes to satisfy investors’ demand, while also facilitating the secondary market’s operation, PDMA explained.

The amount to be auctioned is up to 250 million euros and the settlement date is July 24.