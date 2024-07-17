ECONOMY

Greece to auction reopened government bond with 3.875% interest

Greece to auction reopened government bond with 3.875% interest
The Public Debt Management Agency’s plans for a ‘green bond’ have been put off for next year. [AP]

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced on Tuesday that it will proceed with an auction for the re-opening of the Greek government bond.

Opening on Wednesday in book entry form, it will mature on March 12, 2029, with an interest of 3.875%.

The move comes to satisfy investors’ demand, while also facilitating the secondary market’s operation, PDMA explained.

The amount to be auctioned is up to 250 million euros and the settlement date is July 24.

Debt

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Brussels asks Athens to curb spending next year
ECONOMY

Brussels asks Athens to curb spending next year

Fiscal benefit 2% of GDP for Greece, but stricter rules
ZSOLT DARVAS

Fiscal benefit 2% of GDP for Greece, but stricter rules

DoValue plans to diversify beyond non-performing loans after €19 mln net loss
ECONOMY

DoValue plans to diversify beyond non-performing loans after €19 mln net loss

Greece plans to raise up to €10 bln from debt markets in 2024
ECONOMY

Greece plans to raise up to €10 bln from debt markets in 2024

Fiscal reforms agreed by EU governments
ECONOMY

Fiscal reforms agreed by EU governments

New bill aims to protect borrowers
ECONOMY

New bill aims to protect borrowers