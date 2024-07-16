ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Energy firms lead decline at the stock market

Tuesday saw many stocks back on a downward course at Athinon Avenue, led by energy companies, which may be affected by the measures the government is expected to announce on Wednesday. The rest of the market was actually fairly balanced, with a large number of stocks ending up with gains and banks suffering only a minor drop, as did the daily turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,449.40 points, shedding 0.63% from Monday’s 1,458.52 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.74%, ending at 3,530.70 points.

The banks index declined 0.27%, as Eurobank conceded 0.93% and Alpha eased 0.88%, while Piraeus advanced 0.37% and National fetched 0.35%.

Lamda Development fell 2.81%, Public Power Corporation parted with 2.58%, Metlen shied 2.51%, Viohalco gave up 2.45% and Helleniq Energy shrank 1.70%.

In total 48 stocks boasted gains, 52 posted losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 98.3 million euros, down from Monday’s €102.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.16% to close at 163.98 points.

Stocks

