Cosmote TV and Nova to offer each other’s sports content

Greece’s leading pay TV platforms, Cosmote TV and Nova, have reached a three-year agreement for the mutual sale of each other’s sports channels to their subscribers, at rates starting from just one euro per month for triple-play clients, as well as the bulk sale of sports content to third suppliers.

The deal, which will start applying along with the domestic sports season’s start on August 23, is meant to combat the phenomenon of piracy, as it will offer the full sports package of both platforms to new pay-TV subscribers (those that only have double play, meaning telephony and internet, today) for just €20 per month.