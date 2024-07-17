Passenger traffic at Greek airports rises by 11.4% in first half of 2024

Passenger traffic increased by 11.4 percent in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year at all 39 of the country’s airports with commercial flights (24 under the Civil Aviation Authority and 14 managed by Fraport Greece).

According to Civil Aviation Authority statistics, the total number of passengers from January to June 2024 was 30,594,981, up from 27,463,127 passengers during the same period in 2023.

Aircraft traffic, including both domestic and international arrivals and departures, also rose by 7.8 percent in the first half of 2024 across these 39 airports. There were 242,170 flights in this period, compared to 224,712 flights in the first half of 2023.

Focusing on the 24 airports managed by the Civil Aviation Authority, provisional statistics for the first half of 2024 show a 6.3 percent increase in passenger traffic. Specifically, 4,032,909 passengers traveled through these airports between January and June 2024, compared to 3,792,575 passengers during the same period in 2023. [AMNA]