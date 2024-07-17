Turkish tourism professionals complain about visa express initiative

Turkish tourists disembark on Lesvos, one of the eastern Aegean islands benefiting from the seven-day ‘visa express’ granted to citizens of the neighboring country. [Intime News]

The increased number of Turkish tourists using the express visa program for short visits to 10 Greek islands in the eastern Aegean has buoyed the Greek tourism sector.

However, there have been reports of complaints by Turkish tourism professionals in the Turkish press about the program, as they have seen a decline in tourist traffic on their own shores. Some are even demanding the abolition of the visa to ensure Turkish tourists stay on the Turkish side of the Aegean and not visit the Greek islands.

The decline in tourist traffic to traditional Turkish destinations (Cesme, Bodrum, etc.) ranges between 40% and 50%, according to reports. Even with a devalued Turkish lira, dining prices on the Greek islands appear lower to Turkish visitors compared to prices at their coastal resorts.