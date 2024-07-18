Air passenger traffic rises 11.4% in H1

The first half of the year saw an increase in passenger traffic of 11.4%, relative to the same period last year, at all of the country’s 39 commercial airports, official data have shown.

According to figures published by the Civil Aviation Authority, the total number of passengers in the January-June period reached 30,594,981, compared to 27,463,127 passengers in the same period last year.

Regarding the number of aircraft (domestic and international aircraft arrivals and departures) in the first half of 2024 for all of the country’s 39 airports – where air traffic is chiefly controlled by the Civil Aviation Authority – there was an increase of 7.8% year-on-year. In the first half of 2024 there were 242,170 flights, compared to 224,712 flights in the first half of 2023.

Regarding passenger traffic at the 24 airports managed by the CAA, according to the provisional statistics for the first half of 2024, there is an increase of 6.3%.

The total number of traveling passengers (international and domestic arrivals and departures) reached 4,032,909 this year between January and June, compared to 3,792,575 passengers in the corresponding period of 2023.