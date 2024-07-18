ECONOMY

Air passenger traffic rises 11.4% in H1

Air passenger traffic rises 11.4% in H1
[Reuters]

The first half of the year saw an increase in passenger traffic of 11.4%, relative to the same period last year, at all of the country’s 39 commercial airports, official data have shown.

According to figures published by the Civil Aviation Authority, the total number of passengers in the January-June period reached 30,594,981, compared to 27,463,127 passengers in the same period last year.

Regarding the number of aircraft (domestic and international aircraft arrivals and departures) in the first half of 2024 for all of the country’s 39 airports – where air traffic is chiefly controlled by the Civil Aviation Authority – there was an increase of 7.8% year-on-year. In the first half of 2024 there were 242,170 flights, compared to 224,712 flights in the first half of 2023.

Regarding passenger traffic at the 24 airports managed by the CAA, according to the provisional statistics for the first half of 2024, there is an increase of 6.3%.

The total number of traveling passengers (international and domestic arrivals and departures) reached 4,032,909 this year between January and June, compared to 3,792,575 passengers in the corresponding period of 2023.

Tourism Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Passenger traffic at Greek airports rises by 11.4% in first half of 2024
ECONOMY

Passenger traffic at Greek airports rises by 11.4% in first half of 2024

Seaplane infrastructure agreement is signed
ECONOMY

Seaplane infrastructure agreement is signed

Uber Boat expands services to Athens, Corfu and Santorini
ECONOMY

Uber Boat expands services to Athens, Corfu and Santorini

Air traffic keeps growing, contributing to delays
TOURISM

Air traffic keeps growing, contributing to delays

Plan to revive historic ‘Peloponnese Railway’ gets Swiss boost
ECONOMY

Plan to revive historic ‘Peloponnese Railway’ gets Swiss boost

Level of air traffic generates optimism at Athens Airport
AIR TRANSPORT

Level of air traffic generates optimism at Athens Airport