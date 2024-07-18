Goal to speed up pension issuance

Labor and} Social Security Minister Niki Kerameus, Deputy Minister Panagiotis Tsakloglou and Secretary General of Social Security Nikos Melapidis inspected progress on the Electronic Single Social Security Entity (e-EFKA) digitization project on Wednesday.

E-EFKA Governor Alexandros Varveris briefed the minister on ongoing projects aimed at creating a unified digital repository of insurance history. This initiative involves converting extensive document archives into reliable digital data.

Two key digitization projects, funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility and ESPA, have been launched to scan, document and extract data from 53 million pages of paper archives from former social security institutions.

These projects are among the first in Greece to employ advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for intelligent document processing (IDP).

“I visited the facilities today, where we are implementing a major project to digitize citizens’ insurance histories, including printed and handwritten documents. It is remarkable in that the scanning and data extraction are performed using artificial intelligence tools. Our ultimate goal is to fully digitize the pension issuance process, enabling faster and more effective service for citizens,” said Kerameus as she concluded her visit.