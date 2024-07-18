Strong interest in Greek five-year bonds

Investors showed keen interest in Wednesday’s auction of a reissued five-year Greek government bonds. Bids covered the asked sum (250 million euros) more than 3.5 times and the yield was 2.81%.

As announced by the Public Debt Management Agency, “an auction of GGB 3.875%, 12 March, 12, 2029 was conducted today. Total bids reached 906 million euros and the amount finally accepted was €250 million. Settlement date is July 24.”

The auction was held in an upbeat climate, following the upgrade of the Greek economy’s prospects by Scope Ratings, with the prices of most securities rising and their yields dropping.