ATHEX: Most losses offset at close of market

The Greek stock market all but offset its early losses on Wednesday to close the day with a minor decline for its key indexes, after another day of pressure on the energy sector due to the government’s measures regarding a levy on gas-fired power plants to subsidize electricity bills. However, other blue chips, such as Coca-Cola HBC and OPAP gaming company, helped the benchmark cover most of the ground lost.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,446.92 points, shedding 0.17% from Tuesday’s 1,449.40 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.20%, ending at 3,523.65 points.

The banks index declined 0.40%, as Alpha gave up 1.60%, National diminished 0.65% and Eurobank slipped 0.05%, while Piraeus advanced 0.53%. CCHBC grew 1.63% and OPAP fetched 1.28%, but Sarantis fell 2.63%, Aegean Airlines conceded 2.24% and Jumbo parted with 1.81%.

In total 41 stocks posted gains, 53 recorded losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 90.3 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €98.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.24% to close at 163.59 points.