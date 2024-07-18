Hellenic-ASEAN Business Council launched in Athens

The Hellenic-ASEAN Business Council (HABC) was officially launched last week at Webster University Library & Cultural Center in Athens, fostering closer economic and cultural ties between Greece and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Themed “Unlocking Synergies: Awakening the Link between Greece and ASEAN,” the launch was marked by hitting a gong, a traditional Asian ceremony to usher in blessings and ward off negative energy.

Attended by private and public sector members, diplomats, and government officials, the event included remarks from the Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Athens, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister, and HABC Chairman Nick Stasinopoulos. The event was live-streamed to stakeholders across Europe and Southeast Asia.

“The ties between Greece and ASEAN member countries are substantial and growing. The HABC will serve as a dynamic platform, facilitating business, trade, investment, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchanges,” said ASEAN Committee Chair Sathana Kashemsanta Na Ayudhya.