ECONOMY

Government presents initiatives to combat high electricity prices

Government presents initiatives to combat high electricity prices
[InTime News]

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said that initiatives against high electricity prices are meant to support citizens in August and made a detailed presentation of the measures, saying “the government acts proactively and strengthens policies to support citizens in emergency situations.”

Regarding the high retail prices, he stated: “We realize citizens were and are being tested by the high prices and we will intensify our efforts until we see the reductions in prices. But figures every month prove the government’s policy is paying off.”

Energy Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
No need for another floating LNG unit
ECONOMY

No need for another floating LNG unit

ADMIE to discuss interconnector project challenges with Cyprus authorities
ECONOMY

ADMIE to discuss interconnector project challenges with Cyprus authorities

First drilling for hydrocarbons expected within two years, minister says
ECONOMY

First drilling for hydrocarbons expected within two years, minister says

Why fuel remains so expensive in Greece
GREEK ECONOMY

Why fuel remains so expensive in Greece

Energy-intensive industries face disproportionally elevated costs
ECONOMY

Energy-intensive industries face disproportionally elevated costs

Mitsotakis, on Canadian TV, touts ‘rather impressive’ economic comeback
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis, on Canadian TV, touts ‘rather impressive’ economic comeback