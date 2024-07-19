Government presents initiatives to combat high electricity prices

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said that initiatives against high electricity prices are meant to support citizens in August and made a detailed presentation of the measures, saying “the government acts proactively and strengthens policies to support citizens in emergency situations.”

Regarding the high retail prices, he stated: “We realize citizens were and are being tested by the high prices and we will intensify our efforts until we see the reductions in prices. But figures every month prove the government’s policy is paying off.”