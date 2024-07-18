ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Rebound on bourse led by lenders

The Greek stock market rebounded on Thursday, capitalizing on the positive atmosphere of the smooth election of the European Commission leadership and the market-appeasing comments of the European Central Bank head, Christine Lagarde, ahead of a September interest rate cut. Investors are now anticipating the start of the bank result flow in the coming days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,457.92 points, adding 0.75% to Wednesday’s 1,446.92 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.86%, ending at 3,553.98 points.

The banks index advanced 2%, on National jumping 3.17%, Eurobank rising 1.89%, Piraeus fetching 1.08% and Alpha grabbing 1%. Public Power Corporation collected 1.42%, Jumbo earned 1.12% and Sarantis augmented 1.08%, while Titan Cement gave up 1.59% and Ellaktor parted with 0.77%.

In total 53 stocks posted gains, 43 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 106.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €90.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.56% to close at 163.59 points.

Stocks

