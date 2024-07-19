Demographic crisis mostly affects Southern Europe

Southern European countries face the most unfavorable demographic trends in the continent and they are expected to worsen further in the coming decades, UBS argues in a report.

Greece ranks fourth worst when it comes to demographic indicators, such as population growth, fertility rates, life expectancy and people of working age.

In Italy, Portugal, Greece and Spain, demographic trends will deteriorate, the report stressed, saying that for Greece it is estimated that in the current decade the population will decrease by 44,000 per year, in 2030-2039 by 68,000 annually and in 2040-2049 by 71,000, a decline of about 1% each year on average.