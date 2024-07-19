Cyprus’ civil servants get raise at last

PASYDY, the union representing Cypriot civil servants, announced its approval of a new agreement with Cyprus’ Ministry of Finance to grant pay raises to state employees beginning on October 1. The deal was reached during a meeting of the Joint Staff Committee on Thursday.

The agreement includes a 1.5% increase in basic salaries, with a minimum raise of 27.40 euros per month. This raise applies to both permanent and retired workers, as well as fixed-term employees.

This marks the first general salary increase for state employees since January 1, 2009. The economic crisis and a fragile economic climate had led to a freeze on pay raises for over a decade. PASYDY, along with the other major trade unions of Cyprus (SEK, PEO and ICFTU), refrained from requesting raises during tough economic times.

With the recent improvement in Cyprus’ economic conditions and a high growth rate, PASYDY deemed it an appropriate time to negotiate salary increases.

The union also noted that similar agreements with SEK and PEO will extend to other state sector employees, pensioners and those working for semi-state organizations and local authorities.