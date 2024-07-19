ECONOMY

Aegean Airlines prepares for long-haul flights, starting with Las Palmas

Aegean Airlines is preparing to start long-haul flights, as it is adding Las Palmas (on Spain’s Canary Islands) from Athens to its list of new destinations from February 2025.

The journey to tha island complex in the Atlantic Ocean takes around five and a half hours, and destinations of such distance or even greater from Greece are expected to increase in the Greek carrier’s offerings following the imminent order of four new Airbus A321new LR aircraft that the airline will receive in the 2026-2027 period.

These aircraft will be able to make longer-range flights of up to seven-and-a-half hours.

The new destinations that Aegean will fly to from this winter include Abu Dhabi from Athens and Amsterdam from Thessaloniki.

It should be noted that Aegean is going to launch the Thessaloniki-Amsterdam connection on October 28, while Abu Dhabi is the airline’s second destination to and from the United Arab Emirates.

