Aegean Airlines prepares for long-haul flights

Aegean Airlines is preparing to start long-haul flights, with the addition of a service to Las Palmas, on Spain’s Canary Islands, from Athens to its list of new destinations from February 2025.

The new service will operate twice a week, Mondays and Thursdays. The journey to the islands in the Atlantic takes around five-and-a-half hours, and destinations of such distance or even greater from Greece are expected to increase in the Greek carrier’s offerings following the imminent order of four new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft, which Aegean will receive in 2026-2027.

These aircraft will be able to make longer-range flights of up to seven-and-a-half hours. Aegean’s new destinations from this winter include Abu Dhabi from Athens and Amsterdam from Thessaloniki.

The new direct flights from Athens International Airport to Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport will commence in October, operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, strengthening the United Arab Emirates’s connectivity with Athens.

This will be Aegean’s second direct route to and from the UAE following the launch of the new direct route to Dubai last year. Aegean, which is systematically investing in the development of its second largest base in Thessaloniki, will connect Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport directly with Amsterdam starting October 28, with up to three weekly flights.

Tickets are already available on the company’s website and through travel agencies.