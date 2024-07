The termination of the contract for the construction of the Vasilikos natural gas terminal in Cyprus by Chinese group CPP-METRON Consortium (CMC) is “not bad news,” as it frees the Republic of Cyprus from a stalled agreement, according to the Cyprus News Agency, which cited sources familiar with the matter in Nicosia.

