ATHEX: Energy and bank stocks boost bourse

The international software problems that also affected the world’s money markets on Friday almost hurt the course of Greek stock prices too, but the credit and energy sectors reacted, giving the benchmark fresh gains by closing, at the end of another week of growth for the main indexes on Athinon Avenue. The drop in trading volume was rather predictable on a troubled day like this, even if the Greek market was not directly affected.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,464.39 points, adding 0.46% to Thursday’s 1,457.92 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.83%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.67%, ending at 3,577.95 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.39%.

The banks index grabbed 1% as Eurobank fetched 1.39%, Piraeus earned 1.27%, National collected 1.22% and Alpha edged up 0.21%.

In total 44 stocks showed gains, 45 sustained losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last two weeks, amounting to 76.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s €106.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.22% to close at 164.87 points.