ECONOMY GREEK ECONOMY

Tourism-related takings rise

Accommodation and food service posted 14.8% growth in turnover in May year-on-year

Businesses active in the tourism accommodation and food services sectors recorded a 14.8% increase in turnover year-on-year in May, based on data published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Friday.

For businesses in the accommodation sector, this year’s May turnover increased by 15.8% to 806.9 million euros, compared to the corresponding month last year, when it was €697 million. Accordingly, for businesses in the food service sector, May’s turnover reached €247.13 million, marking an annual increase of 11.8%, compared to the same month in 2023, when it had reached €221 million. Notably, the Greek Orthodox Easter this year was in May, while in 2023 it was in April.

Cumulatively for businesses in the accommodation and food service sectors, turnover in May amounted to €1 billion, marking an increase of 14.8% compared to May last year, when it reached €918.1 million.

For regional units with a contribution to 2023’s total turnover of above 1%, the largest increase in May 2024 compared to May 2023 was observed in the Iraklio Regional Unit (24.5%) and the smallest (3.8%) was recorded in Achaia Regional Unit. In Attica, the increase was 12.3%, with turnover amounting to €398.75 million.

Accordingly, the course of industrial production was also looking up in May, when the general index of turnover in industry (for the domestic and foreign markets in total), compared to the corresponding index of May 2023, showed an increase of 4.6% against a decrease of 12.5% ​​noted in the corresponding period, year-on-year, in 2023 against 2022, according to the statistical authority.

The general industry turnover index for this May, compared to the corresponding index for April, showed a decrease of 5.7%, ELSTAT reported.

Finally, the average general index of the 12 months from June 2023 to May 2024, compared to the corresponding index of June 2022 to May 2023, showed a decline of 2.9%, against an increase of 16.8% noted when comparing the corresponding previous 12 months.

Tourism Economy

