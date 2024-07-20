Restructuring plan for Casino Thraki in Alexandroupoli

Glafka Capital fund is seeking to ensure the financial viability of Casino Thraki in Alexandroupoli ahead of formally becoming the new owner of the troubled business.

For this purpose, Glafka, which has acquired the claims of the casino, as well as those of similar establishments in Rio and Achaia, has petitioned judges to approve a restructuring plan, which will be heard on September 25 at an Alexandroupoli court.

According to the fund, the financial consolidation of the casino, which shows accumulated debts totaling 228 million euros, will be achieved based on the provisions of the proposed business plan.