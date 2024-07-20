Cyprus posts price hikes in June

Prices for many essential goods in Cyprus jumped in June, driving up inflation to 2.9%. This follows a steady rise from 2.4% in April and 2.7% in May.

According to the latest report from the Consumer Protection Service (CPP), 28 out of 45 tracked product categories saw price increases last month. Vegetables, cooking oil and frozen seafood saw the biggest jumps, with prices for these items soaring. For example, the cost of vegetables and greens shot up by 23% compared to May.

On the flip side, 16 categories actually saw price drops. Sugar, pasta and frozen fish were among those that cost less in June. Some prices, like for fresh meat and fish, also went down, offering consumers some relief.

The rise in inflation is mostly due to higher fuel costs and food prices. The report shows that food inflation, including a 4.9% increase in agricultural products and a 9.5% rise in electricity, drove up the overall cost of living.

The CPP recently checked prices for 48 common household items at three Larnaca supermarkets. It found that the most expensive basket of groceries cost €14.38 more than the cheapest one.