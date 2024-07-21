Ikos makes splash in southern Spain

Greeks colonized the Spanish coast 2,600 years ago and a strong Greek presence on the same shores is back today with the development and operation of Ikos Andalusia, a large, ultra-luxury hotel complex of Greek origin from management group Sani/Ikos Group on Spain’s southern coast.

A third of the approximately 800 employees who work at the thriving complex are Greek – and they are passing on the spirit of Greek hospitality and the high level of expertise of the group to their Spanish colleagues and other workers from all over the world.

“It is a very important project, a high-quality project, and now the relationship between the city of Estepona and Ikos Andalusia is a symbiotic relationship,” the mayor of the resort town of Estepona where the hotel is located, Jose Maria Garcia Urbano, explains to Kathimerini.

“The hotel, and the Ikos group itself, not only strengthens employment and the economy in the area, but also supports the wider local community with projects and sponsorships,” he adds.