Probe launched into bank rates on deposits

The Competition Commission is launching an investigation into whether there are concerted practices in the banking industry regarding deposit rates.

As reported by the committee, from July 2022 to September 2023, the European Central Bank proceeded with successive increases in the deposit acceptance facility rate.

In the period that followed, these increases were, to some extent, passed on to the interest rates offered by Greek banks to depositors, but this transition seems to have manifested itself on a limited scale and with a delay, both in relation to other member-states and to the older practice of the domestic banking system.