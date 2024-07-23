Dive into Greece, says Deputy Tourism Minister

Greece has comparative advantages that can make it a major player in the field of diving tourism, a form of travel that can lengthen the holiday season while contributing to reducing unemployment, Deputy Tourism Minister Elena Rapti pointed out in an interview with AMNA.

The minister said that Greece enjoys a number of features that its direct competitors for diving tourism in the Mediterranean lack, mainly as regards safety.

As Rapti explained, Greece is a safe country for both vacations and diving due to its strict legislative framework for safety and compliance with international recreational diving standards.

At the same time, Greece has a great wealth of historic and modern shipwrecks to visit, as its seas have not only been a crossroads for commercial shipping for centuries but also a theater of operations in the two world wars. “We have world-class shipwrecks to visit, such as the wreck of the ‘Britannic’ in Kea and the ‘Perseus’ in Kefalonia, as well as important underwater marine battlefields,” she said.

Rapti pointed out that as diving enthusiasts also visit their areas of interest throughout the autumn period and at the beginning of spring, this translates into an expansion of the tourism season. Every diver who visits Greece is a quality visitor who can bring added value to the tourism product, she added.