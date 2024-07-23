Applications open for Kalypsi accommodation program in Athens

Applications for participation in the Kalypsi accommodation program can be submitted by the owners of residences located within the Municipality of Athens, according to the relevant call from the Ministry of Social Cohesion and the Family.

The program, with a total budget of 21.5 million euros, is being implemented in 44 municipalities across the country.

The properties can be made available to beneficiaries aged 25 to 39 who are in receipt of the minimum guaranteed income from the Welfare Benefits and Social Solidarity Organization (OPEKA) and do not own a home.

“The accommodation problem is one of the biggest facing citizens due to rising rent prices and the difficulty in owning a home.” The government has made the accommodation issue an absolute priority and has already proceeded with a series of programs that help citizens, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis underlined.