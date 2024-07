Power rates. The wholesale price of electricity may have fallen in April by 11% from March, but this is unlikely to be reflected in May’s green rates. The reason is that suppliers pass the wholesale price reduction to profit margins and not to consumers. However, those who chose the floating (yellow) rates will see a cut, with room for further reductions.

Regarding electricity tariffs and the government’s efforts to ease them, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Thanasis Kontogeorgis said that at the beginning of August when the prices will be announced, the fee and the subsidies will be determined in detail.

In an interview with Parapolitika radio station on Monday, he said: “What is important [is that] where there is a distortion, the government is stepping in, as it did in the past.”