ECONOMY

Online shopping in Greece grows to €35 billion in 2023

Greek consumers spent approximately €35 billion on online purchases in 2023, with the largest portion – €17.5 billion – going towards physical goods. Of this amount, €10.7 billion was allocated to travel expenses (including bookings, tickets, etc.), while the remainder was spent on services. These figures are based on Nexi’s Ecommerce Survey report on Greece.

According to the report, out of the €17.5 billion spent on physical goods, €3.1 billion was spent on home electrical appliances, €2.6 billion on white goods, and €2.4 billion on clothing purchased online.

The data indicates a shift in consumer behavior: although people previously preferred shopping in physical stores to assess whether products fit in their space (for white goods) or are suitable (for clothing), they are now increasingly buying these items online.

Spending on footwear reached €1.7 billion, while €1.1 billion was spent on cosmetics and another €1.1 billion on grocery items. Spending on ready meals online also amounted to €1.1 billion, primarily through popular ordering and delivery platforms.

The data also reveals that the most frequently purchased items online are clothing (48%), ready meals (43%) and beauty products (38%).

For services, out of the €6.7 billion spent in 2023, €3.1 billion was allocated to insurance services, €600 million to online betting, and another €600 million to tickets for cultural and sports events. Approximately €500 million was spent on subscription services for TV, music and audiobooks.

Finally, of the €10.7 billion spent on travel, €4.7 billion was for airline tickets, €3.7 billion for hotel bookings and €0.7 billion for charter flights and organized travel packages.

According to the report, the primary motivation for online shopping is lower prices for 27% of consumers, followed by time savings for 18%.

