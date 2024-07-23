ECONOMY

More tourists visit Greece, but they spend less

A woman rests on a bench while another helps cool her down with a hand fan, at the Acropolis in Athens, during a heatwave on June 12 that prompted authorities to close the site for five hours during the hottest part of the day. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

According to data released by the Bank of Greece, 21.3% more tourists visited Greece this May compared to May 2023, but the average spending per trip decreased by 12.2%.

Despite this, travel receipts in May 2024 increased by 6.8%, amounting to 1.9 billion euros, compared to 1.8 billion euros in May 2023.

The travel balance, which compares Greek expenditure on travel abroad with the receipts generated by non-resident travelers in Greece, showed a surplus of 1.64 billion euros in May 2024, compared to a surplus of 1.60 billion euros in the same month of 2023.

In the period from January to May, travel receipts amounted to 3.8 billion euros, an increase of 531.2 million euros (16.2%) compared to last year, while travel payments also increased by 212.6 million euros (23.6%), amounting to 1.1 billion euros.

The increase in travel receipts is due to the increase in travel traffic by 20.6%, even though the average spending per trip decreased by 3.6%.

 

 

