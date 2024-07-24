ECONOMY

Energean to invest in Katlan development

Energean to invest in Katlan development

Energean will invest about $1.2 billion to develop the Katlan project off Israel, the company said on Tuesday as it announced its final investment decision, with gas output expected to commence in the first half of 2027.

Katlan, discovered by the global oil and gas producer in 2022, is a group of formations located near two projects off Israel’s Mediterranean coast – Karish and Tanin – also owned by Energean.

Initial gas production is planned for the first half of 2027 with capital expenditure of about $1.2 billion to develop the project, upgrade and drill wells, the company said. The field contains 1.10 trillion cubic feet of proven and probable gas reserves, according to the company.

Energean said production will underpin its existing gas sales agreements and will target international markets.

The London-headquartered explorer aims to double its production in the coming years, primarily through development of new prospects in Israel including the Katlan field.

Developing Katlan “will provide additional energy security and drive sustainable development, both in Israel and the broader region,” Energean CEO Mathios Rigas said.

Economy Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Government to announce electricity subsidies in August
ECONOMY

Government to announce electricity subsidies in August

Government presents initiatives to combat high electricity prices
ECONOMY

Government presents initiatives to combat high electricity prices

No need for another floating LNG unit
ECONOMY

No need for another floating LNG unit

ADMIE to discuss interconnector project challenges with Cyprus authorities
ECONOMY

ADMIE to discuss interconnector project challenges with Cyprus authorities

First drilling for hydrocarbons expected within two years, minister says
ECONOMY

First drilling for hydrocarbons expected within two years, minister says

Why fuel remains so expensive in Greece
GREEK ECONOMY

Why fuel remains so expensive in Greece