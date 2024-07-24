ECONOMY

Online shopping grows to €35 billion

Greek consumers spent approximately 35 billion euros on online purchases in 2023, with the largest portion – €17.5 billion – going towards physical goods.

Of this amount, €10.7 billion was allocated to travel expenses (including bookings, tickets etc), while the remainder was spent on services, according to Nexi’s Ecommerce Survey report on Greece.

Of the €17.5 billion spent on physical goods, €3.1 billion was spent on home electrical appliances, €2.6 billion on white goods and €2.4 billion on clothing, the report found.

The data indicates a shift in consumer behavior: Although people previously preferred shopping in physical stores to assess whether products fit in a space (white goods) or are suitable (clothing), they are now increasingly buying these items online.

Online spending on footwear reached €1.7 billion, while €1.1 billion was spent on cosmetics and another €1.1 billion on grocery items. Spending on ready meals also amounted to €1.1 billion, primarily through popular ordering and delivery platforms.

The data also reveals that the most frequently purchased items online are clothing (48%), ready meals (43%) and beauty products (38%).

