ATHEX: Bourse index consolidates Monday rise

Athinon Avenue maintained on Tuesday most of the ground it had secured in the three previous sessions, as the decline of its benchmark was rather negligible on a day that practically consolidated the gains obtained during Monday’s significant price rise. Testament to that is also the significantly reduced turnover on the day, while the majority of stocks ended up seeing growth, as did the mid-cap index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,480.23 points, shedding 0.15% from Monday’s 1,482.43 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.28%, ending at 3,619.14 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.23%.

The banks index slipped 0.30%, with Piraeus dropping 1.73% and Eurobank easing by 0.49%, while National grew 0.43% and Alpha grabbed 0.12%.

Jumbo declined 1.90% and Aegean Airlines parted on 1.60%, while Public Power Corporation was augmented by 1.74%.

In total 51 stocks secured gains, 41 endured losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 80.2 million euros, down from Monday’s €96 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.74% to close at 164.40 points.