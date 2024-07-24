Nicosia in hot water over Larnaca port

Kition Ocean Holdings has launched a scathing critique of the Cypriot government’s handling of the transition of operations at Larnaca Port and Marina. In a recent letter, the company claimed the “government’s complete inadequacy in managing the situation is the cause of every problem.”

The conflict escalated on May 27, when the government issued what it termed a termination notice of the concession agreement for Larnaca Port and Marina, which Kition Ocean Holdings disputes. The company was ordered to vacate the premises immediately, without a transition period to ensure a smooth handover of operations and assets.

“The government chose not to implement a transition period, arriving with police but no real plan or direction on how to proceed without negatively impacting the port and marina,” Kition Ocean Holdings stated. The company argued this decision contradicted the concession agreement’s provision for a notice period to allow for an orderly transfer of assets.

The lack of adequate planning has disrupted port and marina operations, affecting staff, work processes and asset transfers, alleged Kition Ocean Holdings in its letter.