ECONOMY

63-year-old fatally injured in work accident at Salamis Shipyards; investigation underway

File photo.

A 63-year-old man was fatally injured and a 22-year-old sustained injuries in a work-related incident at the Salamis Shipyards on the island of Salamina near Piraeus on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old is hospitalized at the Salamina Health Centre. His condition is not life-threatening.

The two Greek nationals were members of a private crew performing maintenance on a Cypriot-flagged ferry.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. 

Shipping and Island Policy Minister Christos Stylianides expressed his condolences over the incident and vowed a thorough investigation. 

“Regarding safety for all those employed in the maritime sector, there is no room for compromises or concessions. The Ministry of Shipping is committed to upholding this principle,” he said in a statement.

The umbrella union of Greek seamen, PNO, expressed frustration with safety regulations in the country’s ship repair zones and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

“Health and safety in the workplace are fundamental and inalienable rights of workers and should not be subject to any compromises,” PNO said in a statement. 

“We demand the immediate implementation of significant measures to enhance safety both on ships and in all workplaces.”

Death Accident Shipping

