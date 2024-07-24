Santorini authorities concerned about overtourism as 11,000 cruise travelers flood the island

The debate over the impact of overtourism on Santorini intensified on Tuesday when 11,000 cruise passengers arrived on the island in a single day.

A social media post by Panagiotis Kavallaris, president of the Thira municipal community, which was later deleted, urged residents to limit their movements due to the surge in tourist traffic. The post attracted widespread attention and criticism, with some suggesting that residents were being restricted for the benefit of tourism.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held involving high-ranking officials from various ministries, the mayor of Thira (Santorini), the governor of the South Aegean region and MPs from the Cyclades. The discussion highlighted urgent issues, including the need to limit the number of cruises to the island.

Santorini Mayor Nikos Zorzos told Kathimerini that the number of cruise passengers disembarking on the island should not exceed 8,000 per day. “Starting in 2025, we will reinstate this cap to preserve our island as a unique destination,” Zorzos said.

He explained that it was not possible to impose limits on cruise arrivals this year due to the advance planning of such trips. However, the municipal authority has managed to reduce the number of peak days, where visitors exceed 10,000-11,000, from 63 last year to 48 this year.

Zorzos said that while regulated cruise tourism should not pose problems, additional measures are needed, including the construction of a new port, improvements to energy infrastructure and urban planning, and better regulation of hotels and Airbnbs.