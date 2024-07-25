European Investment Bank lends DEPA 390 million euros

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending Greek energy company DEPA Commercial a total of 390 million euros to build and operate solar-energy farms across the country.

The EIB funding covers 75% of total cost of the new photovoltaic (PV) sites, which is expected to reach up to €521 million. DEPA Commercial will create PV farms in western Macedonia, Thessaly and Central Greece.

When implemented the project will add a total of 800 megawatts of renewable energy in Greece, enough green energy to power the equivalent of 278,000 households for a year.