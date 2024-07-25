ECONOMY

European Investment Bank lends DEPA 390 million euros

European Investment Bank lends DEPA 390 million euros

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending Greek energy company DEPA Commercial a total of 390 million euros to build and operate solar-energy farms across the country.

The EIB funding covers 75% of total cost of the new photovoltaic (PV) sites, which is expected to reach up to €521 million. DEPA Commercial will create PV farms in western Macedonia, Thessaly and Central Greece.

When implemented the project will add a total of 800 megawatts of renewable energy in Greece, enough green energy to power the equivalent of 278,000 households for a year.

Economy Energy EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Energean to invest in Katlan development
ECONOMY

Energean to invest in Katlan development

Government to announce electricity subsidies in August
ECONOMY

Government to announce electricity subsidies in August

Government presents initiatives to combat high electricity prices
ECONOMY

Government presents initiatives to combat high electricity prices

No need for another floating LNG unit
ECONOMY

No need for another floating LNG unit

ADMIE to discuss interconnector project challenges with Cyprus authorities
ECONOMY

ADMIE to discuss interconnector project challenges with Cyprus authorities

First drilling for hydrocarbons expected within two years, minister says
ECONOMY

First drilling for hydrocarbons expected within two years, minister says