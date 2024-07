Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos at the 7th InvestGR Forum in Athens on Wednesday. [AMNA]

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos chaired a meeting on Tuesday about the progress of construction of the fourth-generation technology park Thess INTEC in Thessaloniki, financed with 33 million euros from the Recovery Fund.

Theodorikakos ordered the immediate coordination of all the services of his ministry with those of the Energy Ministry and with Thess INTEC executives.