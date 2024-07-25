ECONOMY GREEK ECONOMY

Notable increase in disposable income in 2023

Eurostat estimates the average disposable income in real prices last year in Greece increased by 2% to 4%, with the growth in nominal prices being much higher, over 5%.

The main causes are the increase in the basic salary, the declaration of more income by freelancers and traders thanks to the widespread use of electronic payments, as well as the handout policies.

The rise in real disposable income is perhaps even more important if one considers that at the European Union level Eurostat estimates that the corresponding increase was marginal (just 0.2%) compared to 2022, with average disposable income effectively remaining stagnant.

