Matenisa Trading has won the tender for the utilization of the Agia Triada coast and camping in the Municipality of Thermaikos in Thessaloniki, state asset utilization fund TAIPED announced on Thursday.

The company’s amended bid amounted to 19.5 million euros, improved by 140.7% from the original highest offer of €8.1 million that was the starting price of the online tender, TAIPED explained.