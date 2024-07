Total deposits in Cyprus last month recorded a net decrease of 44.1 million euros, compared with a net increase of €925.7 million in May, the Central Bank of Cyprus Monetary Financial Institutions (MFIs) Deposits and Loans Statistics for June said, as included in the July 2024 edition of Monetary and Financial Statistics.

