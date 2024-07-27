Construction of huge solar park begins

Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani, June 3, 2022. [AP]

The start of the construction in Greece of one of Europe’s largest photovoltaic parks was announced by Lightsource BP, the company expected to go under the full control of oil multinational BP after the latter agreed last November to acquire a 50.03% stake in the former.

Construction of the 560 MWp Enipeas project, located in Larissa and Fthiotida, was undertaken by Ameresco Sunel Energy, a joint venture between US company Ameresco, a leading provider of integrated clean technology services specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy sources, and Sunel Group, an international contractor in the field of engineering, supply and construction of photovoltaic projects.

The project is cofinanced by the EU through the NextGenerationEU fund and is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

It includes two clusters: Skopia, a southern cluster, with a capacity of 400 MWp, and Kallithea, a northern cluster, with a capacity of 160 MWp, where almost 970,000 photovoltaic panels will be installed. Upon completion, the project is expected to generate 0.90 TWh of electricity per year, powering 225,000 households and avoiding 379 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.