Avax to receive 300 million-euro loan

Construction group Avax is expected to secure multiple benefits from the liquidity of 300 million euros through the issuance of a loan with a duration of seven years. The loan will be concluded between Avax Concessions and Piraeus Bank, Alpha Bank, National Bank, Bank of Cyprus and Attica Bank.

These funds will finance the group’s investment program with a focus on new concession projects and PPPs, ensuring the requirements that the group is expected to have, in order to cover the needs for equity capital. At the same time, the financial needs of the construction arm of the group will also be reduced.