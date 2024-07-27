NBG expects strong demand for loans

Demand for loans will be strong in the future, estimates the head of the National Bank of Greece, Pavlos Mylonas.

Having pumped 7 billion euros annually into the market over the past three years, demand for business and mortgage loans is expected to strengthen. “We carried out effectively all the actions we had previously announced,” emphasized Mylonas on Thursday.

The general meeting of the Athens-listed group approved the distribution of a dividend of €332 million in cash or €0.36 per share, corresponding to a 4.5% dividend yield and 30% of the bank’s net profits in 2023.