ECONOMY TAXATION

Tax dues to go under scrutiny

Tax dues to go under scrutiny

Starting this week, the tax bills of some 735,000 self-employed professionals under the new taxation system will be putunder scrutiny. For the government, the issue is not purely economic but also political.

More than 470,000 taxpayers will this week receive a much heavier bill compared to last year, as what emerged from the sent clearance notices is that very small businesses are carrying an inordinately large burden. Many professionals who until 2023 paid 1,000-1,500 euros, this year must pay up to €3,500.

The prospect is that from next year their income tax and social security dues will grow further, as the presumptive income is linked to the minimum salary and contributions are affected by inflation. The government will eliminate the fee for practicing a profession (“telos epitidevmatos”) to offset part of the burden, while technical interventions will be sought in the formula for calculating the presumptive income to limit the cases of extreme burdens, especially for small professionals.

The bills already in the hands of the professionals show that the new presumptive system puts the onus mainly on the “small fry.”

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Handwritten restaurant receipts out from Aug 1
ECONOMY

Handwritten restaurant receipts out from Aug 1

Tax return submssion deadline extended
TAXATION

Tax return submssion deadline extended

Bogus invoices ring gets busted
ECONOMY

Bogus invoices ring gets busted

Tax authorities identify 27 companies with bogus invoices
TAXATION

Tax authorities identify 27 companies with bogus invoices

The app and the Paper Dragon
TAXATION

The app and the Paper Dragon

Authorities uncover tax evasion scheme involving 287 Chinese-owned businesses
ECONOMY

Authorities uncover tax evasion scheme involving 287 Chinese-owned businesses