Tax dues to go under scrutiny

Starting this week, the tax bills of some 735,000 self-employed professionals under the new taxation system will be putunder scrutiny. For the government, the issue is not purely economic but also political.

More than 470,000 taxpayers will this week receive a much heavier bill compared to last year, as what emerged from the sent clearance notices is that very small businesses are carrying an inordinately large burden. Many professionals who until 2023 paid 1,000-1,500 euros, this year must pay up to €3,500.

The prospect is that from next year their income tax and social security dues will grow further, as the presumptive income is linked to the minimum salary and contributions are affected by inflation. The government will eliminate the fee for practicing a profession (“telos epitidevmatos”) to offset part of the burden, while technical interventions will be sought in the formula for calculating the presumptive income to limit the cases of extreme burdens, especially for small professionals.

The bills already in the hands of the professionals show that the new presumptive system puts the onus mainly on the “small fry.”