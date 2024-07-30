Mutual funds see interest from savers

Banks are attempting to provide alternative solutions for clients frustrated by stagnant interest rates on deposits. They are, therefore, directing them to mutual funds of predetermined duration (target maturity), with a very low or minimal starting amount, even 100 euros.

Products in this category have a maturity of between 18 months and five years – from two or three years – and have raised close to €6 billion since the beginning of 2023, an amount that has come from simple deposits looking for better returns – in total between 4%-5% for two-year durations, confirming that there is money there and that how it performs is important to bank clients.

For the most skeptical savers, banks offer combinations of time deposits and mutual funds, so as to attract even the most wary of investment risk. The products in this category require a larger registration amount – from €10,000 or €20,000 and above depending on the bank – and combine a growing or fixed interest rate on the term leg, while a part is based on the performance of the mutual fund.

The interest rates on deposits in local banks will remain unchanged until the end of the year.