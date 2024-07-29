Nationwide ban on livestock movement after PPR outbreaks

In response to new cases of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) detected outside Thessaly in central Greece, authorities have imposed a nationwide ban on the movement of goats and sheep for breeding, fattening and slaughter.

Over the weekend, a fresh outbreak was confirmed at a livestock unit in Mesino, within the Corinthia regional unit.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Rural Development and Food on Monday, enhanced security measures are deemed necessary nationwide to prevent the spread and eradicate the disease, also known as ovine rinderpest or sheep and goat plague.

The ministry, in collaboration with regional authorities, continues to conduct epidemiological investigations to trace the origin of the outbreaks and potential routes of suspected imports, the statement noted.

PRP can severely affect livestock, with mortality rates ranging from 30 to 70 percent among infected animals. Once introduced, the virus can spread to up to 90 percent of a herd. However, the virus does not infect humans.