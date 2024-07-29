Gov’t committed to controlling inflation, PM says

The government remains committed to controlling inflation, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday during his briefing with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

“I want you to know that the government’s focus remains on taming prices,” he said, noting that “there was a relative decrease in supermarket prices in July.”

Regarding energy, Mitsotakis noted a sharp increase in prices across Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

“Energy producers have generated significant extraordinary profits, which will be taxed,” he added.