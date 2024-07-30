Why Greece is so popular with foreign realty investors

Foreign investing in Greek real estate is highly attractive for several reasons, according to Managing Director of Premier Realty Greece Corinna Saias.

As she notes, investing in Greek real estate provides a combination of affordable prices, high return potential, lifestyle advantages, and strategic benefits.

As the Greek economy recovers and tourism continues to develop, the Greek real estate market offers promising opportunities for both personal and financial advancement, she adds.

Specifically, the eight reasons that make Greek properties attractive to investors are as follows: the real estate growth potential through the tourism boom and the real estate recovery, the competitive prices with a high-yield potential, the Golden Visa program, the lifestyle and climate, the property market trends regarding rising demand and infrastructure development, the diverse investment opportunities, the tax incentives, and the country’s strategic location.